IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

RCB has hit the ground running with back-to-back victories, thanks to the outstanding performances of their star players, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Siraj, and Harshal Patel, who are leading the charge with both bat and ball. Even in Du Plessis's absence, Kohli has taken the lead and set the right example for the team.
The only issue of concern for RCB is their average middle-order performance, with Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudesai, and Anuj Rawat failing to make a significant impact. Addressing this middle-order batting issue is crucial for RCB if they want to go the distance in the IPL.
Meanwhile, KKR's bowling and top-order batting have been nothing short of disastrous, with Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Shardul Thakur being taken for a ride by the opposition teams. The spinners' decent performance is the only saving grace for KKR. With the exception of Rinku Singh, the batting lineup has been a major disappointment.
Match: RCB vs. KKR, match 36, IPL
Date & Time: April 26, 7:30 PM
Venue: Bangalore
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
RCB vs. KKR Pitch Report
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, located in Bangalore, India, is known for its high-scoring games, with the pitch being a batting paradise. The boundaries on either side are relatively short, which allows for easy scoring opportunities for batsmen. In the evening games played at this stadium, it is not uncommon for teams to rack up scores of 200 or more runs. This is due to the combination of the pitch conditions and the short boundaries, which make it easier for batsmen to hit boundaries and score runs quickly.
Despite the high-scoring nature of the pitch, there is still a par score of 180 runs that teams aim to achieve. This score is considered competitive and requires both good batting and bowling performances from the teams. Therefore, it is expected that the match played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be an exciting and high-scoring affair, with both teams looking to make the most of the favorable conditions on offer.
Captain – Faf du Plessis
Vice-Captain – Jason Roy
Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik
Batters – Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jason Roy
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell
Bowlers – Hasaranga, Chakravarthy, Willey
RCB Impact Player: Vyashak
KKR Impact Player: Venkatesh Iyer