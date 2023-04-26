IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

RCB has hit the ground running with back-to-back victories, thanks to the outstanding performances of their star players, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Siraj, and Harshal Patel, who are leading the charge with both bat and ball. Even in Du Plessis's absence, Kohli has taken the lead and set the right example for the team.

The only issue of concern for RCB is their average middle-order performance, with Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudesai, and Anuj Rawat failing to make a significant impact. Addressing this middle-order batting issue is crucial for RCB if they want to go the distance in the IPL.

Meanwhile, KKR's bowling and top-order batting have been nothing short of disastrous, with Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Shardul Thakur being taken for a ride by the opposition teams. The spinners' decent performance is the only saving grace for KKR. With the exception of Rinku Singh, the batting lineup has been a major disappointment.