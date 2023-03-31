IPL 2023 Tickets: Ticket Details of CSK, MI, RCB, PBKS, SRH, DC, GT, LSG, RR & KKR

Get ready for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting on March 31, as tickets for the first ten matches are already on sale! Fans can easily buy tickets from BookMyShow and the Insider online portal. However, it's important to note that tickets for this season will only be available for purchase online. Sadly, there won't be any offline options to buy IPL 2023 tickets. Keep reading to learn where and how to buy your IPL 2023 tickets.
Open the Paytm Insider app or website.
Find the matches, then select "Buy Now."
On the next page, pick the desired price range.
Select up to four seats per user and then click "Buy."
Fill out the necessary information, then complete the payment.
Your Ticket was reserved.
Go to the BookMyShow website or app.
Find the matches, then select "Buy Now."
On the following page, select your preferred price range.
Select up to four seats per user and then click "Buy."
Fill out the necessary information, then complete the payment.
Your Ticket was reserved.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium is the venue for DC's home matches, with tickets starting from Rs 850. Fans can purchase tickets through the Insider online portal.
Fans can purchase tickets for RCB home matches starting at Rs 2250 and away matches starting at Rs 1250. The RCB Unbox event tickets are also available online, as well as on RCB's official website and the Insider online portal.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is the venue for RR matches, with tickets starting at Rs 800. Fans can purchase tickets through the Insider online portal and BookMyShow.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the venue for MI's home matches, with tickets starting at Rs 900. Fans can purchase tickets through the BookMyShow online portal.
The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium is the venue for PBKS matches, with tickets starting at Rs 950. Fans can purchase tickets from the official website of Punjab Kings and the Insider online portal.
The Eden Gardens Stadium is the venue for KKR matches, with tickets starting at Rs 750. Fans can purchase tickets through the BookMyShow online portal.
Tickets for GT matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium are available on the Insider online portal, with prices starting at Rs 800.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, is the venue for CSK matches, with tickets starting at Rs 750. Fans can purchase tickets through the Insider and BookMyShow online portals.
The Ekana Sports City Stadium is the venue for LSG matches, with tickets starting at Rs 750. Fans can purchase tickets through the Insider online portal.
The Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium is the venue for SRH matches, with tickets starting at Rs 781. Fans can purchase tickets online through BookMyShow.