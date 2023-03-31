IPL 2023 Tickets: Ticket Details of CSK, MI, RCB, PBKS, SRH, DC, GT, LSG, RR & KKR

Get ready for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting on March 31, as tickets for the first ten matches are already on sale! Fans can easily buy tickets from BookMyShow and the Insider online portal. However, it's important to note that tickets for this season will only be available for purchase online. Sadly, there won't be any offline options to buy IPL 2023 tickets. Keep reading to learn where and how to buy your IPL 2023 tickets.