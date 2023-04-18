IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined 10% Match Fee In RCB vs CSK Match

Virat Kohli was fined 10 per cent of his match fees after the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

An advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned that Virat Kohli was found guilty of “breaching the IPL code of conduct” as RCB fell to a eight-run defeat against four-time champions CSK.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the advisory read.

It added, “Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

Though the advisory did not specifically mention it, the fine was most probably imposed on Virat Kohli due to his aggressive celebration to the dismissal of CSK batter Shivam Dube. Dube had scored a quickfire 52 runs off 27 deliveries and was dismissed by RCB pacer Wayne Parnell.

Meanwhile, a similar fine had been handed out to Mumbai Indian’s Hrithik Shokeen following his celebrations and the subsequent verbal spat with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana.

It was Devon Conway who took the initiative from the off scoring 83 runs off 45 balls in the match between CSK and RCB on Monday. On top of that, Shivam Dube added another 52 runs off 27 balls to see CSK post a total of 226 for the loss of six wickets after being put to bat first.

Chasing the massive total for the win, RCB ended up losing by just eight runs. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (66 runs in 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 runs in 36 balls) put up a 126-run stand for the third wicket and it looked like RCB was headed for a famous win, however, it was not to be in the end.