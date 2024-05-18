IPL 2024: Bollywood King 'SRK' Expected to Visit Guwahati for RR vs KKR Match!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, affectionately known as "King Khan," is anticipated to make his first visit to the land of 'Goddess Kamakhya' Guwahati for the upcoming match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to Rajasthan Royals Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur, Shahrukh Khan may arrive in the city tomorrow via his private chartered flight. However, an official confirmation from SRK is still pending.
Currently, SRK is busy shooting for a film, adding to the uncertainty of his visit. Alongside the potential visit of Shahrukh Khan, BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Jay Shah are also scheduled to arrive tomorrow for the match.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' decoration head Rajiv Khanna highlighted the superior quality of the pitch at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. "The ability to absorb water is higher than other pitches. The match will be played tomorrow, even if it rains. There will be a special laser show between games. A drone show will be conducted by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). However, there will be no cultural event before the match," said Khanna.
As excitement builds for the match, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of Shahrukh Khan's visit, which would add a star-studded appeal to the highly anticipated cricket event.