IPL 2024: Bollywood King 'SRK' Expected to Visit Guwahati for RR vs KKR Match!

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' decoration head Rajiv Khanna highlighted the superior quality of the pitch at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. "The ability to absorb water is higher than other pitches. The match will be played tomorrow, even if it rains. There will be a special laser show between games. A drone show will be conducted by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). However, there will be no cultural event before the match," said Khanna.