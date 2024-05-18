Rajasthan Royals & HMD Launch Mega Contest Offering Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunities

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, currently holding the second position on the points table and having secured a spot in the Playoffs, have teamed up with their official partner HMD to launch a limited-time mega contest for their fans. This exciting initiative offers participants the chance to win grand prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the Playoffs, a meet-and-greet with Rajasthan Royals players, or the first-ever HMD smartphone in India.
The contest is designed to engage passionate Royals supporters and reward their loyalty. Fans can participate by simply sending a WhatsApp message with the word "Pink" to 9152974250 or following the link here. Additionally, fans can boost their chances of winning by sharing their best pink-themed photos on social media with the hashtag #PinkIsRoyal and tagging the official Rajasthan Royals handles.
Prizes include:
· An all-expenses-paid trip to Ahmedabad for the final stage of the tournament.
· A meet-and-greet with Rajasthan Royals players.
· The first-ever HMD smartphone in India.
Furthermore, the franchise and HMD have announced that four additional lucky winners will receive HMD smartphones. The contest is subject to applicable terms and conditions and will remain open until midnight on May 19, 2024. The winners will be announced shortly thereafter by the franchise.
This mega contest underscores the Rajasthan Royals' commitment to engaging with their fanbase and providing unforgettable experiences. Fans are encouraged to participate promptly for a chance to win these exclusive prizes.