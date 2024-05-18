Rajasthan Royals & HMD Launch Mega Contest Offering Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunities

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, currently holding the second position on the points table and having secured a spot in the Playoffs, have teamed up with their official partner HMD to launch a limited-time mega contest for their fans. This exciting initiative offers participants the chance to win grand prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the Playoffs, a meet-and-greet with Rajasthan Royals players, or the first-ever HMD smartphone in India.