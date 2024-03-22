IPL 2024: Breakdown of the New Bowling Regulation in 10 Points

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is poised to kick off on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, featuring a face-off between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their southern rivals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in the opening match.

Last season saw the introduction of the 'Impact Player' rule, offering teams added flexibility and depth in their playing XI. Alongside this rule, IPL 2024 will introduce another notable change in playing conditions, allowing bowlers to deliver two bouncers per over. This adjustment aims to create a more balanced contest between bat and ball.

The decision to implement this alteration stemmed from its successful trial during the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament. Jaydev Unadkat, a seasoned player with IPL experience, voiced his support for this change, emphasizing its potential to empower bowlers and enrich the strategic dynamics of the game.

Introduced in the previous IPL season, the Impact Player rule enabled teams to substitute a player initially included in the XI with an extra batsman or bowler, thereby expanding their strategic options.

IPL 2024 - New Bowling Regulations

1. Limitation: Bowlers are restricted to delivering a maximum of two fast short-pitched deliveries per over.

2. Definition: A fast short-pitched delivery is one passing or likely to pass above the shoulder height of the striker at the popping crease.

3. Umpire Communication: Umpires at the bowler's end will notify both the bowler and the striker after each fast short-pitched delivery.

4. Wide Deliveries: Any delivery above the head height of the batter at the popping crease will be considered a wide, affecting the bowler's delivery count.

5. No Ball: Exceeding the limit results in the umpire calling and signaling a No Ball on each occasion.

6. Cautionary Measures: Upon delivering a third fast short-pitched delivery, the umpire will caution the bowler and inform relevant parties.

7. Final Warning: A second instance prompts a final warning for the innings, issued by the umpire.

8. Suspension: Subsequent violations lead to immediate suspension from bowling, with the captain instructed to replace the bowler.

9. Replacement: The suspended bowler is not allowed to bowl again in that inning, with another bowler completing the over.

10. Match Referee Involvement: The umpire may report the matter to the IPL Match Referee for further action against the bowler.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Free Online Streaming Guide, Time, Venue, TV Channels, and More