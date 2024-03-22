IPL 2024: Free Online Streaming Guide, Time, Venue, TV Channels, and More

This year IPL is bigger than you think, for performing in the opening ceremony of ILP 2024 renowned music director AR Rahman and acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam are set to dazzle the audience with their musical talents at the event held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2024 promises to be a sporting spectacle with substantial financial investments involved. While franchises have invested heavily in building competitive teams, sponsors also contribute significantly. TATA Group, which previously paid ₹670 crore for the title sponsorship in 2022 and 2023, has increased its investment to ₹2,500 crore for a five-year deal.

JioCinema, a Viacom18 subsidiary, invested close to ₹24,000 crore to secure IPL's digital rights for five years from 2023 to 2027. In parallel, Star India acquired television broadcasting rights for a comparable sum and duration. This cumulative broadcasting deal totaled an impressive ₹50,000 crore.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: How to Watch

Time: The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will commence at 6:30 pm.

Online Streaming: Fans can catch the live streaming of the opening ceremony on JioCinema , accessible via both the app and website.

Cost : Viewers can enjoy the event for free.

Television Broadcast: Millions of viewers prefer watching on TV. Tune in to the Star Sports Network India, including channels such as Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, and more.

IPL 2024 is the 17th season of the Indian Premier League, one of the world's most prestigious cricket tournaments. It features top cricketing talents from around the globe competing in the fast-paced Twenty20 format. IPL 2024 promises to deliver thrilling matches, intense rivalries, and memorable moments for cricket fans worldwide.

