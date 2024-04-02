Sports

IPL 2024 Broadcast Channel Numbers: Star Sports available on Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, and Sun Direct

IPL 2024: Stay updated on the latest IPL 2024 action with Star Sports, broadcasting on popular platforms like Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, and Sun Direct.
Pratidin Bureau

The Indian Premier League, fondly known as the IPL, stands as one of the globe's most prosperous and watched domestic sports leagues. This T20 cricket extravaganza showcases elite cricketers from across the world, representing various franchises based in Indian cities. With 10 teams contending for glory, the competition intensifies as they vie for the prestigious championship title and trophy.

Drawing in over 550 million viewers worldwide, not including stadium attendance, the IPL boasts an immense fan following. The eagerly awaited IPL 2024 season is slated to kick off on March 22, 2024, promising enthusiasts a series of exhilarating matches and fierce showdowns.

The inaugural match of the 17th IPL edition features a clash between two beloved teams: the five-time title holders Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Cricket aficionados are in for a treat as legendary players MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli lead their respective teams into battle.

IPL 2024 Channels and Broadcast Details

For IPL 2024, the Star Sports network has clinched exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament on television in India.

Watch IPL 2024 outside India

Fans living outside India can also watch the 17th edition of the IPL 2024 on different platforms. Here is the list:

  • US – Cricbuzz, Willow TV

  • Canada – Cricbuzz, Willow TV

  • UK – DAZN, Sky Sports

  • Australia – Fox Sports

  • New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ

  • South Africa – SuperSport

  • Pakistan – Yupp TV

  • Caribbean – Flow Sports

  • Bangladesh – Gazi TV

  • Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network

  • Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV

  • Sri Lanka – Star Sports, Yupp TV

  • Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV

  • Singapore – StarHub

  • Guyana – ENet

  • Algeria – Cricbuzz 

  • Bahrain – Cricbuzz 

  • Chad – Cricbuzz 

  • Djibouti – Cricbuzz 

  • Iraq – Cricbuzz 

  • Jordan – Cricbuzz 

  • Kuwait – Cricbuzz 

  • Lebanon – Cricbuzz 

  • Libya – Cricbuzz 

  • Madagascar -Cricbuzz 

  • Mauritania – Cricbuzz 

  • Mauritius – Cricbuzz 

  • Mayotte – Cricbuzz 

  • Morocco – Cricbuzz 

  • Oman – Cricbuzz 

  • Palestine – Cricbuzz 

  • Qatar – Cricbuzz 

  • Reunion – Cricbuzz 

  • Somalia – Cricbuzz 

  • South Sudan – Cricbuzz 

  • Sudan – Cricbuzz 

  • Tunisia – Cricbuzz 

  • Yemen – Cricbuzz 

Q

Which channel is IPL on Tata Sky?

A

Taking Ultra-High Definition. spectacle of the TATA IPL on Star Sports 4K. Catch every match LIVE on Star Sports Network!

Q

Where can I watch IPL 2024 on my phone?

A

IPL 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema, as Viacom 18 has acquired the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for about Rs 23,758 crore.

Q

Where can I watch Tata IPL 2024?

A

The MI vs RR IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2024 Broadcast Channel Numbers

