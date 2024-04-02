IPL 2024 Broadcast Channel Numbers: Star Sports available on Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, and Sun Direct

The Indian Premier League, fondly known as the IPL, stands as one of the globe's most prosperous and watched domestic sports leagues. This T20 cricket extravaganza showcases elite cricketers from across the world, representing various franchises based in Indian cities. With 10 teams contending for glory, the competition intensifies as they vie for the prestigious championship title and trophy.

Drawing in over 550 million viewers worldwide, not including stadium attendance, the IPL boasts an immense fan following. The eagerly awaited IPL 2024 season is slated to kick off on March 22, 2024, promising enthusiasts a series of exhilarating matches and fierce showdowns.

The inaugural match of the 17th IPL edition features a clash between two beloved teams: the five-time title holders Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Cricket aficionados are in for a treat as legendary players MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli lead their respective teams into battle.