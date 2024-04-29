IPL 2024: CSK Thrash SRH by 78 runs to Clinch a Comfortable Victory

CSK's triumph was anchored by a commanding performance led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose elegant 98 laid the foundation for victory after SRH elected to field. Gaikwad's aggressive start, supported by Daryl Mitchell's impressive half-century - his first in the TATA IPL 2024 - propelled CSK past the 200-run mark. Despite Gaikwad falling agonizingly short of a century, Shivam Dube's late blitz ensured CSK's imposing total.