IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Will Jacks Thump GT, Keep RCB's Playoff Hopes Alive

Earlier in the match, Shahrukh Khan's promotion in the batting order proved fruitful as he notched up his maiden IPL fifty, scoring 58 runs off 30 balls for GT. Sai Sudharsan also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 49 deliveries, helping GT post a competitive total of 200 for three. Their partnership of 86 runs off 45 balls provided the Titans with the much-needed momentum after a slow start.