IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Will Jacks Thump GT, Keep RCB's Playoff Hopes Alive

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a convincing nine-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 fixture at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing a challenging target of 201 runs, RCB effortlessly reached 206/1 in just 16 overs.
The highlight of the match was Jacks's explosive performance, as he blazed through the GT bowlers to notch up a sensational century in just 41 balls, remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli also played a magnificent innings, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 deliveries.
Jacks's maiden IPL hundred, coupled with Kohli's stellar contribution, propelled RCB to a resounding win and kept their playoff hopes alive in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Kohli's swift fifty, achieved in just 32 deliveries, silenced his critics as he efficiently maneuvered the field and exploited the larger sections of the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Earlier in the match, Shahrukh Khan's promotion in the batting order proved fruitful as he notched up his maiden IPL fifty, scoring 58 runs off 30 balls for GT. Sai Sudharsan also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 49 deliveries, helping GT post a competitive total of 200 for three. Their partnership of 86 runs off 45 balls provided the Titans with the much-needed momentum after a slow start.
Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis's decision to field first paid off, with the return of Glenn Maxwell to the lineup boosting the team's morale after a hiatus due to health reasons.