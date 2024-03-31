IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Defeat Chennai Super Kings Despite Late MSD Show

In the second match of IPL 2024 played on Sunday, the Delhi Capitals secured a significant victory over the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar emerged as the hero for Delhi, displaying remarkable bowling prowess by claiming three crucial wickets of CSK's top order. Additionally, Delhi's opener David Warner and captain Rishabh Pant showcased stellar performances with impressive half-century innings.
Winning the toss, Delhi opted to bat first, posting a formidable total of 191 runs despite losing five wickets in 20 overs. In pursuit of 192 runs, Chennai's batting lineup struggled, managing only 171 runs while losing six wickets.
Ajinkya Rahane emerged as the top scorer for Chennai, contributing 45 runs off 30 balls. Daryl Mitchell added 34 runs to the total, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten with 21 runs. Despite a valiant effort from Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the later stages of the innings, Chennai fell short of victory.