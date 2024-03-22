IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming Details for Television and Online Viewing

As IPL 2024 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating another season packed with thrilling action and cricketing excitement. The excitement kicks off with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on Friday. Before the first match, viewers can look forward to a star-studded opening ceremony featuring performances by celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, singer Sonu Nigam and composer AR Rahman will add to the excitement with their performances at the event.

Change in IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Schedule

The toss, originally scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, has been delayed to 7:30 PM IST.

Consequently, the start of the first innings is now set for 8:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024: Key Points About the Tournament

IPL 2024 marks the 17th season of the tournament, spanning over eight weeks.

The IPL ecosystem's value soared to 925 billion rupees in 2023, showcasing its immense popularity and commercial success.

Record-breaking sponsorship and broadcasting deals highlight the league's financial prowess:

Tata Group secured the title sponsorship rights for a staggering 25 billion rupees in January.

Mukesh Ambani's media venture acquired digital streaming rights in 2022 for a hefty sum of 2.7 billion dollars over five years.

Walt Disney Co. also invested a similar amount for TV broadcasting rights.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Schedule

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 22, at 6:30 PM IST.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Venue:

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is set to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Live Broadcast of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Viewers in India can catch the live broadcast of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on the Star Sports Network.

Live Stream of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be available for live streaming via the JioCinema app in India.

