IPL 2024: GT Beat RR In Last Ball Thriller

In a thrilling encounter at Jaipur, Gujarat Titans clinched a nail-biting victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan.
Shubman Gill's impressive fifty, along with valuable contributions from Tewatia and Khan, propelled Gujarat Titans to a dramatic three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. The victory places Gujarat Titans in the sixth position on the table, boasting three wins and three losses, accumulating six points. Despite their first loss after four wins, Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the tally with eight points.
In pursuit of a daunting 197-run target, Gujarat Titans' openers Gill and Sai Sudarshan adopted a cautious approach initially, focusing on building a steady foundation without taking too many risks. At the end of the powerplay, they reached 44/0, with Gill and Sai steadily accumulating runs. Gill's explosive batting, including a boundary and a six off Avesh Khan's final over of the powerplay, propelled Gujarat Titans past the 50-run mark.
Despite a rain interruption, Gill continued to anchor the innings, reaching a well-deserved half-century in 35 balls. However, Rajasthan Royals fought back, with Kuldeep Sen striking crucial blows to dismiss Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar, leaving Gujarat Titans struggling at 79/3.
Vijay Shankar provided support to Gill, but his departure triggered a collapse, with Yuzvendra Chahal dismissing Gill after a brisk knock of 72 runs. With the equation down to 64 runs required in 28 balls, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia injected momentum into the innings, taking Gujarat Titans closer to the target.
Despite Shahrukh's dismissal, Tewatia and Rashid Khan kept Gujarat Titans' hopes alive with aggressive strokeplay. Tewatia's fiery cameo, complemented by Rashid's crucial boundary on the final ball, sealed a thrilling victory for Gujarat Titans with three wickets in hand.
Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as standout performers with the ball for RR, showcasing their bowling prowess with crucial wickets.
Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 196/3, courtesy of a magnificent partnership between Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson. Parag's explosive 76 and Samson's unbeaten 68 powered Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total, setting the stage for an enthralling contest.