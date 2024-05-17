IPL 2024: KKR to Arrive in Guwahati Today for Crucial Match Against RR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to arrive in Guwahati today for their upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2024. According to reports, the KKR team will touch down at Guwahati’s Borjhar airport at 5:20 pm via Indigo flight 6E6344.
The KKR squad is packed with star players, including Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc. There is also speculation that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR, may attend the match in Guwahati, adding to the excitement among fans.
The upcoming match follows a thrilling encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last Wednesday, where Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a dramatic 5-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Captain Sam Curran's half-century was pivotal in guiding PBKS to victory.
In the first innings, PBKS's bowlers, led by Curran and Rahul Chahar, restricted RR to 144/9. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RR struggled to find their rhythm as PBKS's bowlers curtailed their run-scoring opportunities effectively.
Riyan Parag was the standout batter for RR, leading the team's effort with the highest score. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the innings for Rajasthan, with Jaiswal striking a boundary off Curran's first ball. However, he soon fell to Curran’s bowling, with Curran conceding only nine runs in his initial over.
Despite Jaiswal's early dismissal, Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju Samson attempted to stabilize the innings. However, Samson’s departure in the 7th over to Nathan Ellis further hampered RR’s momentum. By the end of the powerplay, RR had managed only 38 runs for the loss of one wicket, continuing their trend of low boundary hitting during powerplays in IPL 2024.
As cricket fans eagerly await the arrival of KKR and the star-studded match on Sunday, the atmosphere in Guwahati is charged with anticipation. The presence of Shah Rukh Khan, if confirmed, will undoubtedly add to the spectacle, making it a highly anticipated event in the IPL 2024 calendar.