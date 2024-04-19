IPL 2024: LSG Pick Up Famous Win, Beat CSK By 8 Wickets

In an electrifying encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a resounding eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday, courtesy of a stellar century partnership between Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul.
Opting to chase a target of 177, LSG's openers, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, provided a solid foundation with a steady start. KL Rahul took charge, unleashing a flurry of well-timed shots to unsettle the CSK bowlers, particularly targeting the pace trio of Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tushar Deshpande.
With a dazzling six over covers, KL Rahul brought up LSG's 50-run mark in just 5.2 overs. The duo continued their onslaught, maintaining an unbeaten partnership of 54 runs at the end of the powerplay and reaching 89/0 by the 10th over.
KL Rahul showcased his prowess by notching up his 35th IPL half-century in just 31 balls, adorned with five fours and three sixes. The partnership flourished further, with LSG crossing the 100-run mark in 10.5 overs.
However, the 134-run partnership between De Kock and KL Rahul came to an end when De Kock was caught behind by MS Dhoni off Mustafizur Rahman's delivery, scoring 54 runs off 43 balls.
Nicholas Pooran stepped in, contributing to LSG's chase as they reached the 150-run mark in 16.1 overs. Despite KL Rahul's departure for a magnificent 82 off 53 balls, LSG continued their dominance, finishing their innings at 180/2 in 19 overs, with Pooran and Marcus Stoinis remaining unbeaten.
Earlier, CSK posted a competitive total of 176/6, propelled by Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali's 51-run partnership and a late cameo from MS Dhoni. Despite a shaky start, CSK managed to recover, thanks to the contributions from their middle-order batsmen.
LSG's bowling attack, led by Krunal Pandya's two crucial wickets, kept the pressure on CSK throughout the innings. Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with valuable wickets to restrict CSK to a manageable total.
With this convincing win, LSG continues to make waves in the IPL, while CSK will be looking to bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.