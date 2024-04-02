IPL 2024: LSG Pile Pressure On RCB, Defeat Them By 28 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a commanding 28-run victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, marking a significant win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.
Mayank Yadav's impressive pace left RCB struggling, as he played a pivotal role in LSG's triumph, receiving accolades from head coach Justin Langer and captain KL Rahul after the match.
While chasing, RCB faced a daunting target of 182 runs. Despite a promising start with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, they faltered under the pressure of LSG's bowling attack. Mayank Yadav's exceptional pace dismantled RCB's batting lineup, resulting in crucial wickets at regular intervals.
RCB's hopes were momentarily lifted by Rajat Patidar and Anju Rawat's partnership, but Mayank Yadav's relentless pace broke through their resistance. Despite a late surge by Mahipal Lomror, RCB fell short, succumbing to a 28-run defeat.
In a strategic move, RCB captain du Plessis opted to field after winning the toss. However, LSG's opening duo, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, launched a blistering attack, propelling their team to a quick 50-run mark. Maxwell's dismissal of Rahul provided some respite for RCB, but De Kock continued to dominate, eventually scoring a remarkable 81 runs.
With crucial contributions from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, RCB's bowlers struggled to contain LSG's batting onslaught. Maxwell emerged as the standout bowler for RCB, claiming two important wickets, supported by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley, who each took one wicket apiece.
The victory marked a significant triumph for LSG, showcasing their dominance in the IPL 2024 season, while RCB will look to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches.