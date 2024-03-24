Robin Uthappa Praises Riyan Parag's Focused Approach: "Less Talk, More Batting"

Riyan Parag has showcased remarkable form in domestic cricket, notably amassing 410 runs in his last five matches for Assam, including notable innings of 116 and 155 runs against Kerala and Chhattisgarh respectively. However, his performance in the last two IPL seasons had been lackluster, managing only 78 runs in seven IPL 2023 matches and a total of 183 runs in 17 IPL 2022 matches, underscoring the significance of a strong IPL 2024 campaign for him.