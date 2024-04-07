Sports

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs

Marcus Stoinis smashed 58 from 43 balls as KL Rahul (33) and Nicholas Pooran (32 not out) chipped in to help LSG pose 162/5 from their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in the 21st match of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya's stellar performance posed a significant challenge for the Gujarat Titans as they strived to chase down 164 runs against the super giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Marcus Stoinis smashed 58 from 43 balls as KL Rahul (33) and Nicholas Pooran (32 not out) chipped in to help LSG pose 162/5 from their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans.

The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and ended at 130 all out as LS''s pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts. Pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece. 

