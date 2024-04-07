Sports

IPL 2024: MI Register First Win of Season; Defeat DC By 29 Runs

Chasing a whopping target of 235, DC lost an early wicket but the partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel kept them in the hunt.
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Chasing 235 runs, the DC were restricted to 205/8 in 20 overs. For Mumbai, Gerald Coetzee took 4 wickets.

However, Coetzee scalped four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets as MI restricted DC to 205/8 and registered their first win of the season.

Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end. But Romario Shepherd smashed 39 of 10 balls, taking MI to a mountain of runs.

Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024

