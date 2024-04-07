IPL 2024: MI Register First Win of Season; Defeat DC By 29 Runs

Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end. But Romario Shepherd smashed 39 of 10 balls, taking MI to a mountain of runs.