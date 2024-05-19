IPL 2024: Match Between RR & KKR in Guwahati Abandoned Due to Rain

Hours after rain disrupted the crucial match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, reports have confirmed that the match has been abandoned.
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson came out and it has been confirmed that the match has been abandoned due to the rain.
Visuals from the middle of the field showed captains of both teams shaking hands and it’s curtains for the day.
After the rain subsided at around 10:30 pm, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. The match was reduced to 7 overs per side and the game was set to begin at 10:45 pm. But right after the toss, the rain returned again.
The no-result meant that RR finished at the third spot in the points table, setting up an Eliminator clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 playoffs.