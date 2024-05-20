IPL 2024: Rain Hit RR vs KKR Match's Ticket Money to be Refunded

In the wake of the rain-induced abandonment of the RR vs KKR match on Sunday, fans who purchased tickets for the match can now anticipate refunds. The refund process is set to begin on Wednesday. BookMyShow will oversee online refunds, while offline ticket holders can obtain refunds by presenting their tickets at designated counters.
Notably, the much anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders which was the final match of the league phase was called off due to the disruption caused by rain.