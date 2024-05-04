IPL 2024: RCB Beat GT by 4 Wickets, Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

In a commanding performance, Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a victory over Gujarat Titans, propelling them to the 7th position in the points table.
Despite a shaky start, RCB's explosive batting in the powerplay, spearheaded by Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, set the tone for the chase of the 148-run target. Though they stumbled after the powerplay, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh ensured victory for RCB.
Earlier, Gujarat Titans struggled to build momentum and posted a modest total of 147, with Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj leading RCB's bowling attack. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, opting to bowl first, retained the same XI from their previous match, while Gujarat Titans made a couple of changes, introducing debutant Manav Suthar and Joshua Little into the lineup.
With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, both teams are desperate for wins as they face off in Bengaluru. Despite their current standings, recent victories and standout performances from players like Du Plessis, Jacks, and Green have infused confidence into RCB's campaign.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are grappling with inconsistencies in both batting and bowling departments, with marquee players failing to deliver consistently.
As the competition intensifies, every match becomes crucial for RCB and GT, who must now focus on producing their best cricket to keep their playoff aspirations alive.