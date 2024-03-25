IPL 2024: RCB Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets As Virat Shines

Virat Kohli's exceptional batting performance, along with the impressive contributions from Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror towards the end, secured a four-wicket victory for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.
Once again, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was about to witness an exceptional display of chasing skills from Kohli. It seemed highly likely after Jonny Bairstow missed the opportunity to catch him on the second ball of the innings while chasing a target of 177.
Kohli hit three boundaries in the following four deliveries, making PBKS regret their missed opportunity. Kagiso Rabada managed to alleviate some of the damage by dismissing captain Faf du Plessis for three runs.
Rabada returned to take the wicket of Cameron Green for 3 runs, resulting in RCB's score being reduced to 43/2. A brief partnership of 42 runs between Kohli and Rajat Patidar helped RCB stay on course in their pursuit.
Harpreet Brar swiftly took the wickets of Patidar (18) and Glenn Maxwell (3), putting PBKS in a dominant position.
Later on, after a few overs, Kohli replicated Maxwell's actions, but this time it was Harshal Patel who sought retribution for the consecutive fours that had been hit in the 16th over.
The home team secured a four-wicket victory as the impact player Mahipal Lomror and the experienced batsman Dinesh Karthik scored 48 runs in the last 21 balls.
Karthik elegantly concluded the game by effortlessly guiding the ball to the boundary line, securing victory for RCB.
PBKS, after being asked to bat first by RCB, didn't have a promising beginning. Shikhar Dhawan initiated the innings with a boundary on the first delivery from Mohammed Siraj. In the third over, Jonny Bairstow also struck two consecutive fours off Siraj. However, Siraj had the final say as he managed to get Bairstow caught by Virat Kohli after scoring eight runs in six deliveries. At that point, PBKS had reached a score of 17/1 in 2.3 overs.
After the first six overs, PBKS had reached a score of 40/1, with Shikhar batting at 21 runs and Prabhsimran Singh at 10 runs, both not out. PBKS reached the 50-run mark in seven overs.
Nevertheless, prior to Punjab reaching the midpoint of their batting period, Prabhsimran was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell, caught behind by Anuj Rawat, after scoring 25 runs off 17 deliveries, including two boundaries and two sixes. As a result, PBKS' score stood at 72 runs for the loss of two wickets in 8.5 overs.
After the completion of 10 overs, PBKS had scored 78 runs for the loss of 2 wickets, and Shikhar Dhawan, who was unbeaten on 42 runs, was accompanied by Liam Livingstone, who had scored 1 run. However, RCB bowlers intensified their efforts and created difficulties for the PBKS batsmen. Eventually, Alzarri Joseph managed to dismiss Livingstone, who had contributed 17 runs off 13 deliveries, by getting him caught behind the wicket. As a result, PBKS's score stood at 98 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 12 overs.
Maxwell began his following over by taking a significant wicket of captain Shikhar, who had scored 45 runs off 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six. At the time, PBKS had reached a score of 98 for the loss of four wickets in 12.1 overs. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.
RCB maintained their control over the run rate of PBKS batsmen, but their dominance was disrupted when Jitesh Sharma hit two sixes off Mayank Dagar in the 15th over. After 15 overs, PBKS had reached a score of 128/4, with Jitesh Sharma (17*) and Sam Curran (13*) still at the crease and not out.
Curran and Jitesh achieved a partnership of 50 runs, reaching the team's total of 150 runs in 17.4 overs. Dayal ended the partnership by dismissing Curran, who scored 23 runs off 17 balls, including three fours. Rawat took a great catch to remove him. At that point, PBKS had a score of 150/5 in 17.4 overs.
Rawat displayed exceptional skills as a wicketkeeper, making another impressive catch to send Jitesh back to the pavilion after he scored 27 runs off 20 balls, including a four and two sixes. The PBKS team's score was 154/6 after 18.4 overs. Siraj also claimed his second wicket.
Shashank Singh began Joseph's last over by hitting two sixes and a four. PBKS concluded their innings with a total score of 176/6. Shashank remained not out at 21 runs from eight balls, including a four and two sixes. Harpreet Brar also remained unbeaten at 2 runs.
Siraj was the standout bowler for RCB, taking 2 wickets for 26 runs, while Maxwell also impressed with 2 wickets for 29 runs. Dayal and Joseph each managed to take one wicket.