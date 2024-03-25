IPL 2024: RCB Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets As Virat Shines

PBKS, after being asked to bat first by RCB, didn't have a promising beginning. Shikhar Dhawan initiated the innings with a boundary on the first delivery from Mohammed Siraj. In the third over, Jonny Bairstow also struck two consecutive fours off Siraj. However, Siraj had the final say as he managed to get Bairstow caught by Virat Kohli after scoring eight runs in six deliveries. At that point, PBKS had reached a score of 17/1 in 2.3 overs.