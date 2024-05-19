IPL 2024: RCB Secure Playoff Berth with Thrilling Win Over CSK at Chinnaswamy

Ruturaj Gaikwad | CSK Skipper: "It was a good wicket. For spinners, it was turning and gripping a little bit. I’m pretty happy with the target we set. To sum up the season, we’re pleased with winning seven out of 14 games. Injuries and not having Conway made a significant difference. We faced challenges right from the first game. Pathirana got injured, and we missed Fizz as well. Balancing the squad was difficult with these injuries. We couldn’t get over the line, but these things happen. Personal milestones don’t matter much to me; the ultimate goal is to win. We couldn’t achieve that, so I’m slightly disappointed personally."