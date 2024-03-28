IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Crucial 84* Wins It For RR Against DC

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday in a match that catapulted the reputation of Assam’s Riyan Parag.
The lad from Assam, who has been an integral part of the RR set-up for many years, probably had his most crucial match in the IPL when he played a mature innings after being thrust up the batting order. Head coach Kumar Sangakara spoke at length previously deeming Riyan capable of taking on the challenge, which he showed today.
Parag’s innings was a tricky one as he came out to bat with RR reeling at 36 for the loss of three wickets with seven overs gone. He had the responsibility of forging a partnership while also ensuring the flow of runs.
Joined by Ravichandran Ashwin at first, and then Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag started out steadily, picking up pace as he spent more time on the pitch. Once he was set, Parag pulled out the big hits scoring at will.
In a blistering innings which saw him score 84 important runs in just 45 balls at a strike rate of 186.67, Riyan Parag scored six maximums and seven boundaries remaining not-out. His valiant effort saw RR put up a respectable score of 185 to defend.
While Delhi Capitals bowlers enjoyed early on in the innings, the RR bowlers kept the DC line-up in constant check to end up winning the tie.
DC started the chase well, however, impact sub Nandre Burger pegged them back picking two wickets in an over. Yuzvendra Chahal brought all his experience and scalped two, while maintaining the lowest economy rate, even as Ashwin was picked for runs. Avesh Khan got the other as DC failed to chase down the total handing RR with the victory.