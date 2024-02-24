IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Might be a ‘Bit Uncomfortable' Playing Under Hardik Pandya, Feels Former India Batsman
With Hardik Pandya set to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels Rohit Sharma will be a 'bit uncomfortable' playing under the all-rounder.
In a surprising move in December last year, the Mumbai Indians replaced their most successful Rohit, who led the franchise to five IPL titles, with Hardik.
Hardik returned to his former franchise MI in November from Gujarat Titans.
While the franchise made the decision keeping the transition, Rohit's removal as skipper did not go well with some.
With the swagger Hardik brings alongside him, Manjrekar felt the likes of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav playing under the swashbuckling all-rounder will be entertaining to watch.
"It's going to be tricky. Hardik Pandya is a guy who has got a bit of a swag. He will carry that into the Mumbai Indians dressing room as well. And it will be a bit uncomfortable because Rohit Sharma might have thought, he will get one more year as captain. Suryakumar Yadav might also have something similar in his mind, that he might have been able to lead the franchise in this season. But Hardik won't let that affect him. It will be entertaining," Manjrekar said in a Star Sports show.
Earlier, former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also pointed out that Hardik will be under tremendous pressure while leading Mumbai in the upcoming IPL but termed his appointment as captain "a well-thought-out decision" by the franchise.
There will be a lot of pressure on Hardik. It will be challenging; replacing a five-time title-winning captain and a team that is used to playing under a certain way for 10 years. And, this change of guard will be challenging for Hardik and for the players who are used to playing under Rohit Sharma," Parthiv said.