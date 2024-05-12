IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeats Delhi Capitals by 47 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a resounding 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of the IPL 2024 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, fueled by Rajat Patidar's explosive 52 off 32 and Will Jacks' aggressive 41 off 29.
Bangalore's potent bowling attack and sharp fielding sealed the deal in a commanding performance.
Patidar revitalised RCB after the loss of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli inside the Powerplay and added 88 runs off 53 balls with Will Jacks to help RCB post 187/9. A collective bowling and a brilliant fielding effort then saw the home side bowl DC out for 140 and win by 47 runs.
Defending 188, RCB got off to a brilliant start, picking up four wickets inside the first four overs. Impact Player Swapnil Singh had David Warner caught at long on in the first over. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had gotten off the mark with a six off his first ball, then took the attack to Mohd Siraj, hitting a six and a couple of fours.
But DC lost two in the next over as Yash Dayal bounced out Abishek Porel off his first ball and then affected a run out at the non-striker's end to get the big wicket of Fraser-McGurk. Shai Hope hit one powerfully straight back and Dayal got a hand to it as it ricocheted onto the stumps. Fraser-McGurk was well out of his crease.