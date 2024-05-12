IPL 2024: Simarjeet's Sparkling Spell Leads CSK to Defeat RR by 5 Wickets

CSK chased the target down with five wickets in hand, thanks to a composed innings by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored 42*(41) and a brisk cameo from Shivam Dube, who contributed 18 runs from 11 balls. The early momentum was set by Rachin Ravindra's brisk start, although he couldn't capitalize on it, departing after a promising 27 runs off 18 balls.