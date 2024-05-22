IPL 2024: RR Shatter RCB's Winning Streak, Set to Clash with SRH in Qualifier 2

After defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals have clinched a spot in Qualifier 2. They are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first and set a target of 173 runs, scoring 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lormor playing crucial innings.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Faf du Plessis, leading RCB, expressed disappointment after losing the toss, especially considering the visible dew on the field.
The IPL 2024 journey for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been tumultuous, with the Faf du Plessis-led team initially facing consecutive defeats before making a stunning comeback to secure a spot in the playoffs, led by Virat Kohli's determination.
In contrast, Rajasthan Royals had a different trajectory, dominating the season under the leadership of Sanju Samson. They remained atop the IPL 2024 points table for an extended period before facing setbacks and adverse weather conditions, ultimately finishing third.