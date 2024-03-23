IPL 2024: Russell's Fireworks and Rana's Heroics Secure Thrilling Win for KKR

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a hard-fought four-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
The match was headlined by Andre Russell's stellar all-round performance. Russell's explosive unbeaten knock of 64 runs off just 25 balls, comprising three fours and seven sixes, along with Phil Salt's composed innings of 54 runs off 40 balls, propelled KKR to a challenging total of 208 for seven.
Left-arm pacer T Natarajan emerged as the most successful bowler for SRH, claiming a three-wicket haul with figures of 3/32. Despite SRH's valiant efforts in the chase, especially with Heinrich Klaasen smashing 63 runs off just 29 balls, including eight sixes, they fell agonizingly short of the target.
The match witnessed intense moments, with Harshit Rana's heroics in the final over, where he saved 12 crucial runs, proving to be decisive in KKR's narrow victory.