IPL 2024: Where and How to Catch the 17th Edition, Plus Live Streaming Information

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marks yet another chapter in the history of one of the world's most electrifying cricket tournaments. With each passing year, the IPL continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of top-notch cricketing talent, nail-biting encounters, and pulsating atmosphere.
As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the IPL 2024 season, anticipation is at an all-time high, with expectations soaring for another unforgettable edition of this cricket extravaganza.
The IPL's allure lies not only in the on-field action but also in the off-field drama, star-studded squads, and intense rivalries that add to the excitement. From the thunderous roar of the crowds to the strategic brilliance of the players, every aspect of the IPL creates an unparalleled spectacle that transcends borders and unites fans from all walks of life.
It out for supremacy on the cricketing stage, the stage is set for a riveting journey filled with drama, twists, and unforgettable moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the two-month-long extravaganza.
TV Broadcast: Fans can enjoy IPL 2024 matches live on Star Network channels.
Online Streaming: For online streaming, viewers can watch live matches on the
Canada: Cricbuzz App, Willow TV
UK: DAZN, Sky Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa: SuperSport
Pakistan: Yupp TV
Caribbean: Flow Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
Afghanistan: Ariana Television Network
Nepal: Star Sports, Yupp TV
Sri Lanka: Star Sports, Yupp TV
Maldives: Star Sports, Yupp TV
Singapore: StarHub
Guyana: Cricbuzz
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Reunion, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen: Cricbuzz App
Where is IPL 2024 first match?
Ma Chidambaram StadiumIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Indian Premier League 2024 is all set to kick off on March 22 with the marquee clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Is IPL 2024 schedule released?
The highly awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is poised to kick off on March 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the tournament's initial two weeks.