IPL 2024: Where and How to Catch the 17th Edition, Plus Live Streaming Information

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marks yet another chapter in the history of one of the world's most electrifying cricket tournaments. With each passing year, the IPL continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of top-notch cricketing talent, nail-biting encounters, and pulsating atmosphere.

As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the IPL 2024 season, anticipation is at an all-time high, with expectations soaring for another unforgettable edition of this cricket extravaganza.

The IPL's allure lies not only in the on-field action but also in the off-field drama, star-studded squads, and intense rivalries that add to the excitement. From the thunderous roar of the crowds to the strategic brilliance of the players, every aspect of the IPL creates an unparalleled spectacle that transcends borders and unites fans from all walks of life.

As teams gear up to battle



As teams gear up to battle how to Watch IPL 2024 in India

TV Broadcast: Fans can enjoy IPL 2024 matches live on Star Network channels.

Online Streaming: For online streaming, viewers can watch live matches on the JioCinema app or website.

Here's How to Watch IPL 2024 from Around the World, click on the links to watch live IPL match 2024

For the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Reunion, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen: Cricbuzz App

