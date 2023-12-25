MI squad IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians full list of players after auction; purse remaining

MI squad IPL 2024: Gear up, cricket enthusiasts! The cricketing extravaganza is in full swing as the Mumbai Indians have strategically crafted a formidable squad for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The heat of the auction floor in Dubai on December 19 witnessed some jaw-dropping moments, with Mumbai Indians leaving no stone unturned to secure top-notch talent. Join us as we unfold the exhilarating journey of MI's player acquisitions and delve into the star-studded ensemble that promises to set the IPL stage ablaze.

The Unveiling: Mumbai Indians' Star-studded Roster

Without further ado, let's unveil the stars who will be part of the MI squad in IPL 2024. The anticipation was high, and Mumbai Indians didn't disappoint as they added firepower to their lineup, ensuring a perfect blend of skill and charisma.

As we navigate through the list of players acquired at the auction, we'll explore the strategic decisions made by the Mumbai Indians' think tank. Brace yourselves for an in-depth look at the strengths and specialties that each player brings to the table, painting a vivid picture of what's in store for MI fans in the upcoming season.

MI IPL 2024 FULL SQUAD

With the full squad revealed, the countdown to IPL 2024 has officially begun. Mumbai Indians, perennial contenders for the championship, have once again laid the foundation for a compelling campaign. Stay tuned as we dissect each player's role and how they fit into the grand scheme of MI's quest for glory.

Players: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Squad strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

MI purse remaining: Rs. 1.05 crore

MI total player slots available: 0

MI total overseas player slots available: 0

MI PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (from GT).