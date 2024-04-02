IPL 2024 Tickets: Price, Booking Dates, and How to Book TATA IPL Tickets Online

Get ready for another exhilarating season of India's beloved domestic cricket league! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024. Following the grand finale of the 2023 season, which saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch their fifth championship title under the leadership of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, anticipation is running high. With CSK now tied with MI (Mumbai Indians) for the most titles won, fans can expect nothing short of thrilling matches and stellar performances from their favorite teams and players. To ensure you don't miss out on the action, be sure to book your tickets online in advance and secure your spot at the stadium for this highly anticipated event.

TATA IPL 2024 Tickets Price: Key Points

Ticket prices for TATA IPL 2024 vary widely, ranging from a few hundred rupees to several thousand rupees.

The price depends on factors such as seating category, match popularity, and venue.

For instance, tickets for the opening match between Chennai and Bengaluru start at INR 1.7k and can go up to INR 8k.

Generally, the more popular the match, the higher the ticket prices.

How to Book IPL Tickets Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

To book IPL tickets online, fans should first visit the official website of the respective IPL team or authorized ticketing platforms like BookMyShow or Paytm Insider. Once on the platform, follow these steps:

1. Select the city where you wish to attend the matches.

2. Choose the date and match you want to attend from the available options.

3. View the venue layout and select your preferred seat.

4. Proceed to make the payment to confirm your booking.

The tickets for IPL 2024 are priced between INR 1.2k to over 10k, depending on various factors. It's advisable to purchase tickets early and from trusted vendors to ensure a smooth experience.



IPL 2024 Ticket Availability: What to Expect

Tickets for IPL 2024 are typically released by the BCCI just a few days before the tournament kicks off. Each team's tickets are usually sold separately, enhancing the anticipation and excitement among fans.



1. Mumbai Indians

- Ticket sales for the Mumbai Indians team will be held in 4 phases. You can buy the tickets by clicking here.



2. Chennai Super Kings

- Ticket sales for the Chennai Super Kings have begun. The opening match of the IPL 2024 will be held between CSK and RCB on March 22, 2024 . Click here.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- The RCB has not yet started the sale of tickets. You will be able to buy the tickets, by clicking here.

4. Gujarat Titans

- GT has opened the slot for their sale of tickets. You can buy the tickets to watch the Gujarat Titans in action, by clicking here.

5. Delhi Capitals

- The sale of tickets for the Delhi Capitals has not yet begun. Fans will be able to buy tickets to see DC ONLY on Paytm Insider and Paytm. You can sign up on Paytm Insider to get early access, click here.

6. Punjab Kings

- You can buy tickets for the IPL team Punjab Kings on Paytm Insider. Click here

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Tickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad can be bought on BookMyShow. Click here



8. Lucknow Super Giants

- To see the players of the Lucknow Super Kings in action, you need to purchase the tickets on BookMyShow. Click here

9. Rajasthan Royals

- The tickets for the Rajasthan Royals can be bought on BookMyShow. Click here

10. Kolkata Knight Riders