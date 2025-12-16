IPL 2026 Auction: 350 Players in Focus as Cameron & Venkatesh Headline Big Bidding Day

The IPL 2026 auction is all set to get underway on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with franchises preparing for an intense bidding battle. As many as 350 players will go under the hammer, and the spotlight is firmly on big-ticket names like Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer, both expected to attract massive bids.

With the auction scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (1:00 PM UAE time), teams with large remaining purses such as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to dominate proceedings.

IPL 2026 Auction Overview: Key Facts and Figures

Auction date: December 16, 2025

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Start time: 2:30 PM IST

Players registered initially: 1,390

Final shortlist: 350 players

Additional players added: 19

Total vacant slots: 77

Combined purse available: ₹237.55 crore

Mumbai Indians enter the auction with the smallest purse of ₹2.75 crore, while KKR and CSK boast the largest budgets at ₹64.30 crore and ₹43.40 crore, respectively.

Cameron Green in Focus: Strong Contender for Costliest Buy

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the IPL 2026 auction. Slotted in the first set of players, Green’s ability to bat in the top order, finish games, and contribute with medium-pace bowling makes him a complete package.

Both KKR and CSK are reportedly keen on securing his services, and with ample purse strength, a bidding war is expected. Green’s versatility and international pedigree could push his price to the top of the auction charts.

Venkatesh Iyer Among Top Indian Picks

Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer is another name generating strong buzz. Having fetched ₹23.75 crore in the previous auction, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder remains one of the most valuable Indian options available.

His recent form in domestic cricket has further boosted his stock, and franchises looking for a seam-bowling all-rounder are likely to show serious interest.

IPL 2026 Auction Set 1: Players to Watch

The opening set features a strong mix of Indian and overseas batters, setting the tone for early fireworks:

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia)

Cameron Green (Australia)

Sarfaraz Khan (India)

David Miller (South Africa)

Prithvi Shaw (India)

Several of these names are expected to trigger aggressive bidding early in the auction.

Team-Wise Remaining Purse Ahead of Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹16.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.05 crore

Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore

Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore

KKR enters the auction with the largest purse and maximum flexibility, while MI are expected to rely on low-cost signings.

RTM Cards Not Available in IPL 2026 Auction

Right To Match (RTM) cards will not be in use during the IPL 2026 auction. As per IPL regulations, RTM cards are only applicable during mega auctions. Since this is a mini auction, franchises cannot reclaim released players by matching bids.

Other Key Talking Points Ahead of the Auction

Deepak Hooda will enter the auction primarily as a batter due to concerns over his bowling action.

Ravi Bishnoi has been tipped by Cheteshwar Pujara as a strong contender to become the most expensive Indian player.

KKR have revamped their support staff , appointing Abhishek Nayar as head coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach, and Shane Watson as assistant coach.

Mallika Sagar will once again serve as the auctioneer for the event.

What to Expect as IPL 2026 Auction Goes LIVE

With 77 slots to fill and limited overseas vacancies available, teams will need to bid smartly rather than emotionally. While franchises like KKR and CSK may go all out for marquee players, others are likely to focus on squad balance and value buys.

As the gavel gets ready to fall in Abu Dhabi, all eyes will be on whether Cameron Green can rewrite IPL auction records and which franchises emerge as the biggest winners of the day.

