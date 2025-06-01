IPL Qualifier 2: PBKS, MI Lock Horns in High-Stakes Clash at Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to witness a blockbuster showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday. With a spot in the final at stake, both teams will be eager to leave behind recent missteps and deliver a statement performance.

The two sides are no strangers to high-pressure contests, having squared off in a pivotal league match just six days ago on May 26. In that encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Punjab emerged victorious, chasing down a target of 185 with three wickets in hand, a win that secured their top-two finish.

PBKS had an impressive run in the league stage, finishing at the summit with nine wins and four losses. However, their campaign hit a stumbling block in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Playing at their home ground in Mullanpur, PBKS were bundled out for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs, and RCB chased it down with ease, winning by eight wickets inside 10 overs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians kept their campaign alive with a clinical performance in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. After finishing fourth in the league standings with eight wins and six defeats, MI, led by Hardik Pandya, opted to bat first — a decision that paid off handsomely. Rohit Sharma’s blazing 81 off 50 balls powered them to 228/5. Gujarat Titans, in response, managed 208/6, falling short by 20 runs.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report:

The Ahmedabad pitch has lived up to its reputation this season, consistently offering high-scoring thrillers. Scores in excess of 200 have become common, and chasing has remained a viable option, with minimal change in conditions throughout the match. With dew not playing a major role, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bowl first to exploit any early movement.

Head-to-Head Overview:

Matches Played: 33

PBKS Wins: 16

MI Wins: 17

No Result: 1

First Encounter: April 25, 2008

Last Encounter: May 26, 2025

The rivalry between the two teams has been closely contested, with Mumbai holding a narrow edge.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

Players to Watch:

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): The Mumbai maestro has been a class apart this season. With 673 runs from 15 innings at an average of 67.30 and a blistering strike rate of 167.84, Suryakumar is second on the list of top run-getters. His remarkable consistency — with scores of 25+ in 15 consecutive innings — makes him the most feared batter heading into this clash.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI): The pace spearhead has been lethal since returning from injury. With 18 wickets in just 11 matches at an average of 15.33, Bumrah has been the go-to man in crunch situations. His searing yorker to dismiss Washington Sundar in the Eliminator was a reminder of his match-winning pedigree.

As the IPL caravan hits its penultimate stop, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Punjab bounce back from their Qualifier 1 debacle, or will Mumbai ride their momentum into yet another final? One thing is certain — fans are in for a scintillating evening of cricket in Ahmedabad.