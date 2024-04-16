IPL: Buttler Overshadows Narine As RR Beat KKR In Last Over

Earlier, in Kolkata Knight Riders' innings, Sunil Narine's blistering century powered his team to a formidable total of 223/6. Narine's explosive knock, comprising 13 fours and 6 sixes, made him the first player in IPL history to score a century and claim 100 wickets. Despite Narine's heroics, Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, led by Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen, managed to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders' scoring rate and set the stage for Buttler's heroics in the run chase.