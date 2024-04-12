IPL: DC Beat LSG By 6 Wickets, Pick Up 2nd Win

Delhi Capitals (DC) scripted history with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match held at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. This marked the first time LSG failed to defend a target of over 160 at their home ground.
DC, previously at the bottom of the table, staged a remarkable comeback by effortlessly chasing down LSG's target of 168 with eleven balls to spare. This win, their second in the tournament, propelled them to the ninth position on the points table.
Despite a late surge from LSG's Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan, who contributed to a competitive total earlier in the match, DC remained in control throughout the chase. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and skipper Rishabh Pant played pivotal roles in securing the victory for DC, showcasing remarkable batting prowess.
In the first innings, LSG faced early setbacks with Khaleel Ahmed dismissing Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply. However, captain KL Rahul led from the front with an aggressive batting display. Kuldeep Yadav's impressive bowling performance, claiming three crucial wickets, further hindered LSG's progress.
Badoni's maiden IPL fifty, supported by a valuable partnership with Arshad Khan, salvaged LSG's innings, propelling them to a competitive total of 167/7 in 20 overs.
DC's clinical performance with both bat and ball highlights their resurgence in the tournament, while LSG will be looking to regroup after this defeat.