IPL: KKR Beat MI By 24 Runs In Low-Scorer
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a 24-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, on the back of an impressive 83-run partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey, followed by Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling performance.
Starc's remarkable return to form saw him secure figures of 4-33 in just 3.5 overs, helping KKR end their 12-year win drought at the Wankhede. Mumbai, despite Suryakumar Yadav's resilient 56, suffered a startling collapse, ultimately conceding defeat.
In pursuit of 170 runs, MI faced early setbacks as Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan. Despite brief resistance from Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, Mumbai struggled to maintain momentum, succumbing to KKR's bowling onslaught.
Earlier, MI's decision to bowl first saw Nuwan Thushara claim early wickets, including that of Philip Salt. Despite setbacks, KKR managed to post a competitive total, courtesy of crucial contributions from Pandey and Iyer.
However, KKR's innings was not without its drama, with Pandey's dismissal leading to an unexpected run-out of Andre Russell. Venkatesh Iyer's valiant effort with the bat was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah, as KKR reached a total of 169.
Overall, KKR's victory was marked by a combination of strong partnerships, solid batting performances, and disciplined bowling, positioning them well in the race for playoff qualification.