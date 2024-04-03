IPL: KKR Pick Up Huge Win Over DC, Score 2nd Highest Team Total

Needing to chase down 273 for the win, the DC innings faltered in the beginning. After a decent start, they started losing wickets which made it difficult. DC was four wickets down for just 33 runs. From there on, skipper Rishabh Pant picked his side up and showed some remarkable batting skills. Pant brought up his 50 before departing and made the team look dangerous. However, his dismissal meant DC did not have much firepower down the order to see out the chase.