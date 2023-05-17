IPL-Like Cricket League To Take America By Storm

In welcome news for fans of sports, a cricket league similar to the Indian Premier League is being mooted in the United States of America. The league in question will be named ‘American Premier Cricket League'.
The people behind this initiative are several Indians including people from Assam. According to information received, the league is set to kick off from June 11 in USA’s Chicago. In the meantime, the jerseys for the league were released in a special event.
The event was attended by the APCL President Subbu Iyer, member Lakhindra Sharma, ICC T20 Special Correspondent Nilay Mehta in addition to several other noted personalities.
On the other hand, Bhaskar Das lent his advice to Hrishiraj Talukdar who has represented the Russian national cricket team among others for making the American Premier Cricket League a success.
Chicago Raiders, Gujarat Lions, Illinois Thunder, Sher USA Cricket are among 10 cricket teams to take part in the upcoming American Premier Cricket League. The cricket league has been introduced to popularize the game among the youth of America.
There are hopes that the league will be able to reach the heights of IPL in terms of popularity and pull in crowds similar to its Indian counterpart.
Meanwhile, several national and international brands have signed up as sponsors including Assam’s Keteki Tea, Dubori Homestay and Prithibi Sports & Events.