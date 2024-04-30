IPL: LSG Hand MI 4-Wicket Defeat, Move To 3rd On Table

Marcus Stoinis once again emerged as the hero, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a hard-fought four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Facing a target of 145 runs, Lucknow Super Giants initially stumbled, enduring a collapse in the middle order. However, Stoinis played a pivotal innings, ensuring his team's triumph.
In the chase, Arshin Kulkarni faced disappointment with a golden duck on his IPL debut, falling to Nuwan Thushara's delivery, who claimed his maiden wicket in the league.
Skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis led the recovery effort with a crucial 58-run partnership. Although Rahul contributed a solid 28 runs, he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya.
Stoinis, anchoring the innings with a remarkable 62, steered the team's chase before Mohammad Nabi ended his impressive stint at the crease.
Despite losing wickets in quick succession, Nicholas Pooran's steady presence ensured victory for Lucknow Super Giants.
With this win, Lucknow Super Giants secured their sixth victory at home, propelling them to the third position with 12 points from 10 matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians remained at the ninth spot with six points from 12 matches.
Earlier in the match, Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers made significant contributions, with Mohsin Khan grabbing two wickets, while Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi claimed one wicket each.
Mumbai Indians' innings saw a mixed performance, with Wadhera scoring a gritty 46, Ishan Kishan adding a crucial 32, and Tim David contributing a quickfire 35 off just 18 balls to propel their team to a competitive total of 144/7 in 20 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants made an impressive start with the ball, as Marcus Stoinis took an early catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the second over, followed by Stoinis claiming the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.
Ravi Bishnoi further bolstered Lucknow Super Giants' dominance with a sensational direct hit to dismiss Tilak Varma in the third over.
Despite occasional boundaries from Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians struggled to recover from their early losses.
Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan contributed to Lucknow Super Giants' bowling success, with Yadav removing Mohammad Nabi, while Khan's yorker ended Wadhera's innings.
Tim David's late onslaught in the final over propelled Mumbai Indians to a competitive total, but it wasn't enough to secure victory against Lucknow Super Giants.