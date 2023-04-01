IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Beats Delhi Capitals by 50 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants won the second Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the day held on Saturday defeating Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

A half-century scored by Kyle Mayers led the team to win the match.

Today’s second Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants was held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Capitals led by KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl against the LSG.

During the first innings, Kyle Mayers scored a half-century with 73 runs in 38 balls followed by Nicholas Pooran with 36 runs in 21 balls, Ayush Badoni with 18 runs in 7 balls, Deepak Hooda with 17 runs in 18 runs, Krunal Pandya (not out) with 15 runs in 13 balls, Marcus Stoinis with 12 runs in 10 balls, KL Rahul with 8 runs in 12 balls and Krishnappa Gowtham (not out) with 6 balls in 1 ball.

While in the second innings played by Delhi Capitals, David Warner scored a half-century with 56 runs followed by Rilee Rossouw with 30 runs in 20 balls, Axar Patel with 16 runs in 11 balls, Prithvi Shaw with 12 runs in 9 balls, Kuldeep Yadav with 6 runs in 10 balls, Sarfaraz Khan with 4 runs in 9 balls, Aman Hakim Khan with 4 runs in 5 balls, Cheyan Sakariya with 4 runs in 4 balls.

Earlier today, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their first match in the IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs.

The rain played spoilsport in between the match held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Punjab. As no further action could be possible due to the rain, Punjab Kings won the match by 7 runs on the DLS method.