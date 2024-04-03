IPL Match Today 2024: KKR vs DC - Squad, Match Time, Live Streaming Details, and Venue

In today's Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture scheduled for April 3rd, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC). This encounter marks the 16th match of the ongoing season. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, cricket enthusiasts can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network. Alternatively, JioCinema offers a platform to watch the match live for those who prefer online streaming. Stay tuned for comprehensive insights into team compositions, detailed match timings, and additional viewing avenues.
In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, with both teams entering the game with victories. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.
In IPL 2024's 16th match, DC will face KKR at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3.
In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Both teams enter the game with victories under their belt. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.
Head-to-Head Stats: KKR vs DC
Squad of DC:
Squad of KKR:
Match Number: 16
Date: 3 April 2024, Monday
Stadium: ACA-VDCA Stadium
Time:7:30 PM IST
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Stream: JioCinema
Which team is best KKR or DC?
In their IPL history, Delhi and Kolkata have faced off in 32 matches. Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in 15 of those encounters, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 16. One match ended in a tie. Delhi's highest total against KKR is 228, whereas Kolkata's highest score against DC is 210.
Where is today IPL match Stadium 2024?
VisakhapatnamIn today'a match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will play their second and last home match in Vizag when Rishabh Pant's men lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.