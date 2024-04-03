Sports

IPL Match Today 2024: KKR vs DC - Squad, Match Time, Live Streaming Details, and Venue

IPL 2024: Stay updated on the thrilling clash between KKR and DC in today's IPL match. Find out squad details, match time, live streaming options, and venue information to catch every exciting moment of the action-packed game.
Pratidin Bureau

In today's Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture scheduled for April 3rd, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC). This encounter marks the 16th match of the ongoing season. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, cricket enthusiasts can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network. Alternatively, JioCinema offers a platform to watch the match live for those who prefer online streaming. Stay tuned for comprehensive insights into team compositions, detailed match timings, and additional viewing avenues.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Epic Showdown in Match 16 at Vizag

In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, with both teams entering the game with victories. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.

Today's IPL Match 2024

In IPL 2024's 16th match, DC will face KKR at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3.

IPL Match Today: KKR vs DC - Match Number 16

In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Both teams enter the game with victories under their belt. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.

Head-to-Head Stats: KKR vs DC

Player Breakdown: Batsmen, Bowlers, and All-Rounders for KKR and DC

Squad of DC:

Squad of KKR:

KKR vs DC Match Time Today and Where to Watch for Live Streaming and Scores

  • Match Number: 16

  • Date: 3 April 2024, Monday

  • Stadium: ACA-VDCA Stadium

  • Time:7:30 PM IST

  • Broadcast: Star Sports Network

  • Live Stream: JioCinema

IPL 2024 Tickets: Price, Booking Dates, and How to Book TATA IPL Tickets Online
Q

Which team is best KKR or DC?

A

In their IPL history, Delhi and Kolkata have faced off in 32 matches. Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in 15 of those encounters, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 16. One match ended in a tie. Delhi's highest total against KKR is 228, whereas Kolkata's highest score against DC is 210.

Q

Where is today IPL match Stadium 2024?

A

VisakhapatnamIn today'a match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will play their second and last home match in Vizag when Rishabh Pant's men lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IPL Match Today 2024

