IPL Match Today 2024: KKR vs DC - Squad, Match Time, Live Streaming Details, and Venue

In today's Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture scheduled for April 3rd, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC). This encounter marks the 16th match of the ongoing season. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, cricket enthusiasts can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network. Alternatively, JioCinema offers a platform to watch the match live for those who prefer online streaming. Stay tuned for comprehensive insights into team compositions, detailed match timings, and additional viewing avenues.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Epic Showdown in Match 16 at Vizag

In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, with both teams entering the game with victories. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.

Today's IPL Match 2024

In IPL 2024's 16th match, DC will face KKR at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3.

IPL Match Today: KKR vs DC - Match Number 16

In their second and final home match at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Both teams enter the game with victories under their belt. Their historical head-to-head record stands at 16 wins each, with one match abandoned due to rain, out of 33 encounters.