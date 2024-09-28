IPL Mega Auction 2025 Dates and Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

As the excitement for the 2025 IPL season builds up, the IPL Mega Auction is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the teams for the upcoming edition. This year’s auction promises to be more significant than ever, with new decisions expected to impact player retention and team strategies. Here’s a detailed overview of what to expect from the upcoming IPL Mega Auction 2025.

IPL Mega Auction 2025: Date and Time

Recent reports suggest that the IPL Mega Auction 2025 will likely be held in the Middle East during the last week of November or early December. A final decision on the auction date is expected after the IPL Governing Council's meeting in Bengaluru, where several key topics related to the auction will be discussed and finalized.

Expected Auction Date : Late November to Early December 2024

Time: Expected to begin at 11 AM IST

Venue of IPL Mega Auction 2025

Unlike previous auctions held in India, the IPL Mega Auction 2025 is likely to be held in the Middle East, with cities like Dubai being potential hosts. This shift in location marks a strategic move by the BCCI, given the growing global interest in the IPL.

Auction Venue: Likely in the Middle East (final location yet to be confirmed)

Retention Rules and Right-to-Match (RTM) Updates

One of the most anticipated aspects of the 2025 IPL auction is the player retention policy. There has been significant speculation regarding the number of players teams will be allowed to retain. Reports indicate that the BCCI might allow teams to retain 5 to 6 players, including the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. This decision is expected to offer flexibility to teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which have built strong cores around key players.

Retention Numbers : Likely 5 to 6 players , including RTM

RTM Card: This option is under discussion, with some teams opposing its inclusion.

Key Decisions from the Governing Council Meeting

The IPL Governing Council is meeting in Bengaluru to finalize key auction-related decisions. These discussions include the retention purse, RTM cards, and auction venue. The finalized rules will be presented to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before being made public.

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Telecast and Live Streaming

The IPL Mega Auction will be broadcast live on multiple platforms to ensure that fans across the globe can watch all the action. Here are the telecast and streaming details: