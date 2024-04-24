IPL: Pant Carnage Helps DC Down GT By 4 Runs

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) showcased an all-round performance to secure a nail-biting victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a margin of four runs in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Facing a daunting target of 225 runs, the Gujarat Titans faced early setbacks as skipper Shubman Gill departed for just six runs, leaving the team struggling at 13/1. Despite the challenging situation, GT's Sai Sudarshan and Wriddhiman Saha steadied the ship, forming a crucial partnership that propelled the team past the fifty-run mark in the fourth over.
However, GT continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with notable contributions from Sudarshan, Saha, and David Miller. Despite their efforts, GT fell short of the target, managing only 220 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
In pursuit of victory, DC commenced their innings with a revamped opening pair, as Jake Fraser McGurk joined Prithvi Shaw in the absence of David Warner. Despite early dismissals, DC's middle order, led by Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, put up a formidable total of 224/4 in their 20 overs.
Axar Patel's sensational knock of 66 runs and Rishabh Pant's blistering half-century were the highlights of DC's innings. Pant's aggressive batting in the final over, where he smashed four sixes and one boundary off experienced bowler Mohit Sharma, significantly boosted DC's total.
In the bowling department, Rasikh Salam emerged as the pick of the bowlers for DC, while GT's Sandeep Warrier impressed with a three-wicket haul.
Overall, DC's stellar performance with both bat and ball secured them a crucial victory, reaffirming their position as strong contenders in the IPL 2024 tournament.