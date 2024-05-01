IPL: PBKS Pick Up 3rd Away Win, Down CSK By 7 Wickets

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a convincing seven-wicket triumph over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. PBKS's bowlers put up an impressive display to limit a formidable CSK batting lineup to 162 runs. In response, PBKS's batsmen took charge confidently, leading their team to victory. This marks PBKS's fourth win in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Opting to field first after winning the toss, PBKS entered the match with high spirits following their recent record-breaking run-chase in Kolkata.
CSK made some adjustments to their lineup, introducing Richard Gleeson while omitting Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande. PBKS, on the other hand, maintained their lineup unchanged. CSK's innings commenced strongly with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane forging a solid opening partnership. Although cautious initially, they gradually found their rhythm, punctuating their innings with occasional boundaries.
The powerplay concluded on a high note for CSK, particularly in the final over, where Sam Curran's bowling yielded four boundaries, including leg-byes. However, PBKS's spinners, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, played a pivotal role in restricting CSK's momentum in the subsequent overs. CSK suffered setbacks as Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja departed in quick succession.
Despite some resistance from Moeen Ali and Gaikwad, CSK struggled to maintain momentum as PBKS's bowlers maintained pressure. Gaikwad's half-century provided a boost, but his dismissal and subsequent wickets hindered CSK's progress. MS Dhoni's late efforts were in vain as CSK concluded their innings at 162 runs.
In pursuit of the target, PBKS began their innings confidently, with Prabhsimran Singh and Johnny Bairstow setting an aggressive tone. Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw further bolstered PBKS's position with a solid partnership, effectively neutralizing CSK's bowling attack. Despite losing Bairstow and Rossouw, PBKS remained in control, with Shashank Singh and Sam Curran guiding them to victory with ease.
Ultimately, PBKS secured the win with 13 balls to spare, showcasing a dominant performance with both bat and ball.