IPL: PBKS Pick Up 3rd Away Win, Down CSK By 7 Wickets

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a convincing seven-wicket triumph over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. PBKS's bowlers put up an impressive display to limit a formidable CSK batting lineup to 162 runs. In response, PBKS's batsmen took charge confidently, leading their team to victory. This marks PBKS's fourth win in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Opting to field first after winning the toss, PBKS entered the match with high spirits following their recent record-breaking run-chase in Kolkata.