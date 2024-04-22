IPL: Scintillating Jaiswal Ton Helps RR To 9-Wicket Win Over MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal was back to his best as his eye-grabbing ton helped Rajasthan Royals secure a scintillating nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls with seven sixes and nine fours to help RR maintain their lead at the top of the table.
Chasing 180 for the win, RR lost only opener Jos Buttler who went after scoring 35 runs as Jaiswal single-handedly took the team over the line with some support from skipper Sanju Samson, who ended on 38 off 28 deliveries.
For Mumbai Indians, the top-order failed miserably as the RR bowling tore through them. They were reduced to 52 for the loss of four wickets when youngsters Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera scored important runs to take the total to a fighting 179 in their 20 overs.
Sandeep Sharma completed a brilliant fifer with three wickets coming in the last over as Yuzvendra Chahal’s one wicket took him to the 200-wicket mark. Trent Boult (2) and Avesh Khan (1) got the other wickets.
The defeat has dented the chances of MI qualifying for the playoffs as they find themselves seventh on the points table with three wins in eight matches so far.