IPL: SRH Openers Steal Show With Blistering Chase, Move To 3rd

Chasing a target of 166 runs, SRH's openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashed a relentless assault on the LSG bowlers right from the outset. Abhishek kicked off the fireworks by smashing four boundaries off Yash Thakur's second over, collecting 17 runs. Travis Head followed suit in the next over, plundering three sixes and a four off Krishnappa Gowtham, accumulating 22 runs.