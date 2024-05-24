IPL: SRH Set Up Final Against KKR With 36-Run Win Over RR In Qualifier 2

Despite missing key players, the Royals embarked on a challenging chase of 176 against a resilient Sunrisers bowling unit. Rajasthan began aggressively in their quest for a final spot against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal signaled their intent by smashing a six off the final ball of the first over. However, Cummins responded with a tight five-run over, and boundaries became scarce, prompting Tom Kohler-Cadmore to take a risky approach.