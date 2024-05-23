RCB Icon Dinesh Karthik Bids Farewell to IPL with Emotional Guard of Honour

Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) stalwart Dinesh Karthik concluded his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League(IPL) with a defeat in the recent Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.
Having hinted at retirement earlier in the season, Karthik received a heartfelt tribute from his teammates, who honored him with a guard of honour following the match in Ahmedabad. While Karthik remained silent on the matter, the league's broadcaster confirmed his retirement through a social media post shortly after the Eliminator.
A true stalwart of the T20 format, Karthik's career spans an impressive 16 years since his debut in the league. Known for his impeccable finishing skills, he leaves behind a legacy as one of the finest finishers in the sport. Jio Cinema, IPL's digital broadcaster, paid homage to Karthik, acknowledging his contributions to RCB and the league as a whole.
During his farewell, Karthik removed his gloves and graciously acknowledged the fans, while RCB players expressed gratitude to the supporters around the stadium. A poignant moment unfolded as team captain Virat Kohli embraced Karthik, visibly moved by the occasion. As Karthik bid farewell and headed towards the dressing room, his teammates lined up to honor him with a guard of honour, marking the end of an era for the veteran player.
Karthik leaves behind an impressive IPL record, amassing 4,842 runs in 257 matches, with an astonishing 22 fifties to his credit. Throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 17 years, Karthik represented six franchises in the cash-rich league.
From his debut with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural season of 2008 to his tenure with the likes of Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and finally, RCB, Karthik's journey has been one of resilience and excellence.
In his final season, Karthik showcased his enduring prowess with the bat, accumulating 326 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 36.22 and a striking strike rate of 187.36. As he bids adieu to the IPL, Karthik leaves behind a lasting legacy, celebrated for his contributions to the league and his remarkable achievements on the cricket field.