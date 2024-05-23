RCB Icon Dinesh Karthik Bids Farewell to IPL with Emotional Guard of Honour

During his farewell, Karthik removed his gloves and graciously acknowledged the fans, while RCB players expressed gratitude to the supporters around the stadium. A poignant moment unfolded as team captain Virat Kohli embraced Karthik, visibly moved by the occasion. As Karthik bid farewell and headed towards the dressing room, his teammates lined up to honor him with a guard of honour, marking the end of an era for the veteran player.